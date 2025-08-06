West Ham open talks to sign Spurs, Man Utd, Aston Villa, Burnley, Brentford, Southampton and Borussia Dortmund target

West Ham United have entered discussions to sign highly-rated teenager Idrissa Gueye as they look to strengthen their attacking options this summer.

According to Footmercato, the Hammers have opened negotiations with Metz over a potential deal for the 18-year-old forward, who is also on several other Premier League club’s radar.

Gueye is seen as a long-term investment and a player with significant potential. West Ham are said to be pushing hard to secure his signature ahead of rival interest.

The French club reportedly value Gueye at around €15 million, and it remains to be seen if they are willing to let him go before the window closes.

The highly rated Senegalese attacker is already being tracked by Manchester United, Aston Villa, Burnley, Brentford, Southampton and Borussia Dortmund.

Tottenham have also been reported to be keeping a close eye on the highly-rated Metz forward.

Idrissa Gueye has impressed scouts with his explosive debut in France, having joined Metz from Generation Foot earlier this year.