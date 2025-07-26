Manchester United, Burnley and Dortmund join Brentford and Southampton in race for youngster

Manchester United, Burnley and Borussia Dortmund have entered the race to sign Metz teenager Idrissa Gueye, adding serious competition for Brentford and Southampton.

The 18-year-old forward is attracting growing interest after making an immediate impact in France following his move from Generation Foot.

Brentford had hoped to secure Gueye quickly but now face a five-club battle for the highly rated Senegalese prospect in the 2025 summer transfer window.

Burnley are keen to offer a faster route to senior football, while Dortmund continue their tradition of developing young talent. United, meanwhile, see Gueye as a long-term project.

According to The Sun, Metz are holding out for around £15 million, with Brentford now under pressure to match that fee.

Gueye made headlines earlier this year when he scored on debut, only to suffer a dental injury during the match.