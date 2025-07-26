Gibbs-White pens record-breaking new deal at Nottingham Forest

Morgan Gibbs-White has committed his future to Nottingham Forest by signing a new three-year contract in what the club hails as a record-breaking agreement.

Forest described the extension as a “statement of intent” from owner Evangelos Marinakis, underlining the club’s ambition to keep hold of its top talents amid growing Premier League interest.

Earlier this month, Forest accused Tottenham Hotspur of making an illegal approach after a £60 million bid for the midfielder — but Gibbs-White has now shut the door on a move by pledging his future to the Reds.

Speaking after signing his new contract, Gibbs-White told the club’s official website: “I’ve felt at home at Forest from the moment I arrived. The support from the fans, my teammates, and everyone around the club has been unbelievable.

“I believe in what we’re building here – and with the backing of Mr Marinakis and the enormous ambition he has, I want to be part of making something special. I’m excited for what’s to come.”