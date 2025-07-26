Gibbs-White set to reject Spurs and stay at Forest

Morgan Gibbs-White is reportedly set to turn down a move to Tottenham Hotspur and remain at Nottingham Forest.

The midfielder joined up with Forest’s pre-season camp in Portugal this week, having been granted special leave to handle a private matter.

Forest officials, including owner Evangelos Marinakis, are believed to have held key talks with the 24-year-old during the trip.

Earlier this month, Spurs made a £60 million bid for Gibbs-White, which Forest viewed as an illegal approach. Despite interest from North London, the player now looks ready to commit his future to the City Ground.

Gibbs-White featured in Forest’s 3-1 friendly defeat to Fulham on Saturday.

According to The Sun, the outcome of the Portugal discussions has tipped the balance in Forest’s favour.