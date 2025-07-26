Next manager odds: Who could replace Amorim at Man Utd?

Speculation has been mounting over Ruben Amorim’s future at Manchester United, and the football betting markets are already pointing to potential replacements.

Gareth Southgate is the early frontrunner at 5.00 to take over, with Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner next in line at 7.00.

Former Chelsea and Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino is priced at 9.00, the same as ex-United midfielder Michael Carrick. Ipswich Town’s Kieran McKenna follows at 11.00, while Marco Silva, Unai Emery, and Andoni Iraola are all at 13.00.

Amorim’s reign has failed to meet expectations. A poor Premier League campaign and no Champions League qualification have raised serious questions about his long-term future at Old Trafford.

With pressure growing from both fans and the board, the football odds suggest the managerial hot seat could soon be vacant – and the race to replace Amorim is heating up.