Exclusive: Aston Villa and Bournemouth monitoring Norwegian defender

Aston Villa and Bournemouth are closely monitoring Brann’s towering centre-back Eivind Helland.

Ontheminute.com understands that Villa and Bournemouth are keeping a close eye on Helland, as interest in the Norwegian continues to grow across Europe.

The 20-year-old, known for his composure, passing range, and 6ft 5in frame, has attracted scouts from top clubs including Manchester United, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and RB Salzburg.

Helland, who captained Norway’s U21s in their 4-0 win over Wales, has been compared to Rodri by his coach and is viewed as one of the most promising defenders in Scandinavia.

Despite a recent red card against KFUM, his commanding presence and ball-playing ability have caught the eye of Premier League sides.

Villa and Bournemouth are now keeping tabs ahead of a potential move, with the defender seen as a future star capable of thriving at the highest level.