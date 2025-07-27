Exclusive: Sunderland join Leeds Utd and Brentford in monitoring young defender

Sunderland have reportedly joined Leeds United and Brentford in tracking the 18-year-old right-back Suaibo Jassi.

Jassi, who recently signed a three-year deal with Portuguese side CD Santa Clara, is quickly becoming one of the most talked-about young defenders in Europe.

His performances in Portugal’s youth leagues have already caught the eye of major clubs, and now Sunderland are the latest to express interest.

Leeds United and Brentford have taken concrete steps to monitor the Guinea-Bissau defender.

Ontheminute.com understands that Sunderland are also keeping an eye on the young defender ahead of a potential move in the coming transfer windows.

Jassi is focused on earning his debut at Santa Clara, but interest from English clubs continues to grow ahead of the new season.