Leeds Utd and Brentford tracking young defender

Leeds United and Brentford are keeping tabs on teenage right-back Suaibo Jassi as they eye potential future defensive reinforcements.

The 18-year-old recently joined CD Santa Clara from Alverca, signing a three-year contract. Despite the move, Jassi’s name continues to circulate among top scouts across Europe.

Jassi joined Santa Clara earlier this transfer window, but is continuing to being tracked by a number of clubs.

According to TEAMtalk, both Leeds and Brentford have been impressed by the Guinea-Bissau youngster’s standout performances in Portugal’s youth leagues and have taken concrete steps to monitor him further.

Jassi is aiming to break into Santa Clara’s first team next season, while interest from Portuguese giants Benfica and Sporting CP remains in the background.