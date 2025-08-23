Sheffield United close in on £10m deal for Leeds United, Sunderland, Burnley and Crystal Palace target

Sheffield United are closing in on a deal worth up to £10m for Millwall defender Japhet Tanganga as they continue their late push to strengthen the squad.

According to Sky Sports News, the Blades are negotiating a package of around £7-8m plus add-ons for the 26-year-old centre-back.

Tanganga, Millwall’s Player of the Year last season, has attracted strong interest across England.

Leeds United, Sunderland, Burnley and Crystal Palace were all linked with moves earlier this summer, but Sheffield United now look to have won the race.

New boss Ruben Selles has been demanding reinforcements after a poor start to the campaign, and Tanganga’s Championship pedigree could prove vital.

He is expected to partner Ben Godfrey in defence, giving the Blades a stronger platform to mount a promotion push.