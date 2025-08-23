Nottingham Forest make former Leicester and Liverpool boss their top managerial target as Nuno faces sack

Nottingham Forest have made Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers their leading candidate to replace Nuno Espirito Santo, who is expected to be dismissed this week.

According to The Sun, owner Evangelos Marinakis has long admired Rodgers and is now preparing to act after a breakdown in his relationship with Nuno.

Rodgers, 52, is in the final year of his deal at Celtic and has previously walked away from the club, meaning compensation would not be a stumbling block.

A return to England, where he has managed Liverpool and Leicester, is now firmly on the cards.

Forest’s campaign is overshadowed by Nuno’s public frustration over transfers and strained ties with the club hierarchy.

Marinakis is expected to move quickly, with Rodgers emerging as the clear favourite to take charge at the City Ground.