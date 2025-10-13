Newcastle, Crystal Palace and Everton show interest in Barcelona winger

Newcastle United, Crystal Palace and Everton are among several Premier League clubs showing interest in Barcelona winger Ansu Fati, who is currently on loan at AS Monaco.

Barcelona winger Ansu Fati, who is currently on loan at AS Monaco. Photo by Shutterstock.

The 22-year-old has rediscovered his best form in Ligue 1, scoring five goals in his first three matches – the fastest player to reach that tally in France’s top flight since 1948.

His explosive start has made him one of Europe’s most talked-about forwards.

Spanish outlet Fichajes.net reports of the interest from the three Premier League clubs. The report claims that Newcastle see Fati as a potential attacking upgrade, while Crystal Palace view him as a creative spark to boost their wide options.

Everton are also monitoring the situation as they look to add pace and flair to their front line.

With Monaco holding an €11m option to buy and Barcelona a €28m buy-back clause, Fati’s future looks set for another dramatic twist.