Exclusive: Aston Villa join growing list of clubs tracking Norwegian prospect

Aston Villa have become the latest club to monitor Stabaek midfielder Sebastian Olderheim.

Ontheminute.com understands that Villa have joined Leeds United, Ipswich Town and Sheffield United in keeping tabs on the Norwegian youngster.

The 18-year-old has been earning rave reviews in Norwegian football for his technical ability, vision and maturity beyond his years.

Aston Villa have been keeping a close eye on Olderheim recently as part of their wider European talent search.

Despite the growing interest, a move in the current transfer window is considered unlikely.

Stabaek are determined to keep hold of Sebastian Olderheim for the rest of the season and will only entertain significant offers in future windows.

With four English clubs now tracking his progress, the race for his signature could intensify next year.

For now, Olderheim remains focused on his development in Norway – but his name is firmly on the radar of some of England’s most ambitious sides.