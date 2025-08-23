Exclusive: Burnley join growing list of clubs eyeing Leicester star

Burnley have joined Sunderland, Valencia, Brentford and Fiorentina in monitoring Leicester City midfielder Harry Winks.

The 29-year-old England international is entering the final year of his contract at the King Power Stadium, raising the prospect of a summer exit.

Ontheminute.com understands that Burnley is the latest club to show an interest in Winks, but face competition from the likes of Valencia, Sunderland, Brentford and Fiorentina.

Leicester may be forced to cash in to avoid losing him for free next year.

Winks has already attracted interest across England and Europe, with his previous Serie A stint at Sampdoria making him an appealing option for Fiorentina.

Signed from Tottenham Hotspur in 2023 for €11.6 million, Winks’ future remains uncertain, with personal considerations likely to shape his decision.

Burnley’s arrival in the chase adds further competition in what is shaping up to be a tightly contested transfer battle.