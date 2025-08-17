Exclusive: Sunderland join race for Leicester star amid Valencia, Brentford and Fiorentina interest

Sunderland have joined Valencia, Brentford and Fiorentina in the race to sign Leicester City midfielder Harry Winks.

Ontheminute.com understands that the 29-year-old England international is attracting growing attention as he enters the final year of his contract at the King Power Stadium.

Sunderland is the latest club to show an interested in Winks, but face competition from the likes of Valencia, Brentford and Fiorentina.

Leicester could be forced to sell this summer to avoid losing him for free in 2026. Winks has previous Serie A experience from a loan spell at Sampdoria in 2022-23, making 20 appearances after recovering from an ankle injury.

Signed from Tottenham Hotspur for €11.6 million in 2023, Winks has recently faced uncertainty over his future, with personal considerations also influencing any move abroad.

Sunderland’s interest adds another twist to an increasingly competitive transfer battle.