Gyokeres, Ekitike and Sesko: Who’s Built to Shine First?

A fresh trio of strikers is about to test itself in England. Viktor Gyokeres, Hugo Ekitike, and Benjamin Sesko arrive with pedigree and pressure.

My view is simple: Gyokeres and Ekitike look primed to hit the ground running, while Sesko may need a little time to adjust.

Why Viktor Gyokeres Looks Premier League-Ready

Gyokeres plays on fast, direct cues. He pins centre-backs, runs channels, and finishes early.

His movements are sharp and repeatable. Win the duel. Attack the space. Hit the box.

This profile clicks in England’s tempo. Wide players find him with cut-backs. Midfielders bounce passes into his feet.

Expect steady goals and valuable hold-up play. He turns clearances into territory and pressure into chances.

If fitness holds, a fast start is likely.

Why Hugo Ekitike Could Thrive Immediately

Ekitike fits high-tempo football. He presses with intent. He glides into channels. He needs few touches to finish.

That mix helps any modern attack. He stretches the back line so inside forwards can drive at goal.

He also offers a vertical outlet when teams press high.

Rotations across the front three will suit him. He can lead the line or drift into half-spaces.

Double-digit goals across competitions are within reach if his shot locations stay smart.

RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko. Photo by Shutterstock.

Why Benjamin Sesko Might Need Time

Sesko is a long-term gem. Tall. Quick. Clean strike off minimal back-lift.

But the Premier League asks different questions. The tempo is relentless. Centre-backs are physical and crafty.

Low blocks demand patient movement and precise timing.

Sesko will flash elite moments. He may also hit quiet spells as he adapts to duels and decision speed.

By late season he should look more settled than in the autumn.

What Success Looks Like This Season

For Gyokeres, it’s more than goals. It’s winning first contacts. Drawing fouls. Creating space for runners.

Add 15+ goal contributions and you have impact with and without the ball.

For Ekitike, success blends pressing output with end product. High regains in the final third. Breakaway runs. Clean finishes.

For Sesko, the bar is growth. Better timing against deep defenses. Sharper link play. A strong spring that sets up year two.

Tactical Fits That Matter

Gyokeres offers a true reference point. Teams can play into him or beyond him.

He stabilizes attacks when matches become chaotic.

Ekitike brings pace without losing structure. Coaches trust forwards who press on cue and still threaten behind.

Sesko’s ceiling may be the highest of the three. Repetition at Premier League speed will unlock it.

My Verdict

This season tilts toward Gyokeres and Ekitike. Their skill sets align with what wins weekly in England.

Sesko will come good, but patience helps. Judge him over two seasons, not two months.

The talent is too strong to doubt. The timeline may just be longer.

Final Word

Gyokeres: fast start expected.

Ekitike: plug-and-play threat.

Sesko: big upside, gradual lift.

That balance should define the early story of the season up front.