Exclusive: Burnley monitoring Championship target – son of Premier League legend

Burnley have now joined the growing list of English clubs keeping tabs on Malmo striker Daniel Gudjohnsen.

Ontheminute.com understands that the Clarets are understood to be monitoring the 19-year-old’s situation as interest builds across the Championship.

Ipswich Town, Norwich City and Sheffield United are already tracking the Icelandic forward, with all three clubs watching him closely at Malmo.

Daniel Gudjohnsen, the son of former Chelsea and Barcelona star Eidur, is tipped for a move to England after breaking into Malmo’s senior side last year.

He hit the spotlight with a hat-trick in the Swedish Cup in December.

With Burnley looking to add attacking depth following their promotion to the Premier League, the young striker could be a name to watch as the window progresses.