Norwich star’s Wolfsburg move collapses as Burnley and Leeds circle

Josh Sargent will not be returning to the Bundesliga this summer, after his proposed £21m move to Wolfsburg fell through.

The Norwich City striker, who previously came through the ranks at Werder Bremen, is understood to have turned down the switch despite both clubs nearing an agreement.

According to Sky Sports News, the USA international is not keen on a return to Germany. Burnley remain interested in the 25-year-old but are yet to meet Norwich’s valuation.

Leeds United are also monitoring the situation, with manager Daniel Farke still a fan of the player he signed during his time at Carrow Road.

However, the Elland Road club are currently prioritising Fulham forward Rodrigo Muniz as their top attacking target for the remainder of the window.