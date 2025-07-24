Exclusive: Ipswich and Norwich join Sheffield Utd in monitoring son of Chelsea legend

Ipswich Town and Norwich City are closely monitoring Malmo striker Daniel Gudjohnsen, joining Sheffield United in the race for the talented teenager.

The 19-year-old, son of Chelsea legend Eidur Gudjohnsen, is being tracked by several Championship clubs following a standout performance in a recent Champions League qualifier.

Ontheminute.com understands that Ipswich and Norwich are now keeping a close eye on his situation, joining Championship rivals Sheffield United.

Daniel, who has represented Iceland at youth level, is tipped for a move to England this summer. His football roots run deep, with both his father and grandfather earning acclaim for Iceland.

Having come through the academies of Gava, Barcelona, and Real Madrid before settling at Malmo, Gudjohnsen made his first-team debut in 2023 and hit headlines after scoring a Swedish Cup hat-trick last December.