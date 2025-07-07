Norwich City close to signing Eintracht Frankfurt and Lens target

Norwich City are on the verge of completing a deal for Danish forward Mathias Kvistgaarden, as the club continues its summer rebuild under new manager Liam Manning.

The Canaries have reportedly agreed terms with Brondby, beating off interest from European sides including Eintracht Frankfurt and RC Lens.

According to Foot Mercato journalist Santi Aouna, Kvistgaarden is expected to undergo a medical shortly ahead of the move to Carrow Road.

The 22-year-old scored 23 goals in 38 appearances last season and has impressed with his pace and finishing.

The Championship side is believed to be preparing for possible departures of attackers Borja Sainz or Josh Sargent.

Kvistgaarden’s arrival would represent a major statement as Norwich look to challenge for promotion in the upcoming season.