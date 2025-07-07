Elanga misses Forest return amid Newcastle transfer links

Anthony Elanga was absent as Nottingham Forest players reported back for pre-season training, amid growing speculation over a potential move to Newcastle United.

The Swedish winger has been heavily linked with a summer switch to St James’ Park, with Newcastle reportedly increasing their offer to around £55 million after an initial £45 million bid was rejected.

According to The Gazette, Elanga’s absence is officially due to extended rest following international duty with Sweden, where he featured in a 2-0 win over Hungary in June.

However, his non-return has only fuelled speculation about an imminent transfer.

Forest kick off their pre-season schedule against Chesterfield on July 12, but it remains to be seen if Elanga will feature.