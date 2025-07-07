Elanga misses Forest return amid Newcastle transfer links

Sweden and Nottingham Forest star Anthony Elanga
Sweden and Nottingham Forest star Anthony Elanga. Photo by Shutterstock.

Anthony Elanga was absent as Nottingham Forest players reported back for pre-season training, amid growing speculation over a potential move to Newcastle United.

The Swedish winger has been heavily linked with a summer switch to St James’ Park, with Newcastle reportedly increasing their offer to around £55 million after an initial £45 million bid was rejected.

According to The Gazette, Elanga’s absence is officially due to extended rest following international duty with Sweden, where he featured in a 2-0 win over Hungary in June.

However, his non-return has only fuelled speculation about an imminent transfer.

Forest kick off their pre-season schedule against Chesterfield on July 12, but it remains to be seen if Elanga will feature.

