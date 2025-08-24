Arsenal agree deal for Man Utd, Nottingham Forest and Chelsea target

Arsenal have agreed a deal to sign Shamrock Rovers midfielder Victor Ozhianvuna in what is set to be a record-breaking transfer for Irish football.

According to The Athletic, the 16-year-old will sign a pre-contract with the Gunners and make the move when he turns 18 in January 2027.

Victor Ozhianvuna has already featured in Shamrock Rovers’ first team and his performances quickly attracted widespread interest.

Manchester United, Chelsea and Nottingham Forest were all monitoring his progress, but Arsenal have moved decisively to secure his signature.

The teenager, a right-footed midfielder comfortable across multiple roles, is regarded as one of the brightest prospects in Ireland.

The transfer fee is expected to exceed Tottenham’s £1.6m deal for Mason Melia earlier this year, underlining Arsenal’s commitment to investing in emerging Irish talent.