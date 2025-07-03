Newcastle United submit new bid for Nottingham Forest star as they face increased competition from Aston Villa

Newcastle United have reportedly submitted a new bid for Nottingham Forest winger Anthony Elanga.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano reports that the Magpies have made a bid of £55 million bid for Elanga today.

Romano claims that ‘negotiations are underway’ with Newcastle United pushing to ‘get it done’.

Newcastle United have previously seen bids of £45 million and £50 million rejected for the highly-rated Sweden international.

The 23-year-old Sweden international is seen as a key addition to boost attacking depth and signal intent to the club’s current stars.

Reports from talkSPORT earlier this week suggested that Aston Villa ‘are the latest club to check in on Elanga’.

Villa have registered their interest in the winger as they look to strengthen their attacking options in the 2025 summer transfer window.