Liverpool legend urges Newcastle to sell Isak

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has urged Newcastle United to sell Alexander Isak before the transfer window closes.

Isak has been strongly linked with a move to Liverpool and the Swedish striker has stated that he would like to leave the Magpies this summer.

Liverpool has so far not been willing to meet Newcastle’s £150 million valuation of the former Borussia Dortmund striker.

Carragher told Sky Sports: “I think Newcastle should sell Isak.

“The reason I say that is that there will be so many people outside telling Newcastle and Eddie Howe what they need to do. You have to be strong. You have to show Liverpool or any other club that players cannot just come in and demand to go.

“But they don’t have the problem of Isak every day. They don’t have the problem that Eddie Howe has of going to every press conference and being asked about it.

“It is a cloud over the club constantly.

“The reason I say that is because I have experience of it. We had this with Fernando Torres at Liverpool where he did not really want to be at the club.

“He ended up staying and we sold him in the January. That four or five months was a nightmare for the club and everyone at the club could not wait for him to move on.”