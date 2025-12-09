Aston Villa move for Brazilian winger as Emery seeks more firepower

Aston Villa are exploring a deal for Gremio forward Alysson as Unai Emery looks to strengthen his attack ahead of a crucial second half of the season.

The 19-year-old Brazilian winger has emerged as a top target as Villa push for both Premier League and European success.

According to The Athletic, Villa are expected to table an offer for Alysson, who fits the exact profile of wide attacker the club want in January.

The teenager has impressed in Brazil’s top flight, producing one goal and two assists despite limited starts.

Villa are also eyeing a new centre-forward to provide backup for Ollie Watkins, with Emery determined to add depth as the fixtures pile up.

Sitting just three points behind leaders Arsenal and in strong Europa League contention, Villa believe Alysson could be a smart long-term investment and a key weapon for the run-in.