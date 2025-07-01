Newcastle United submit ‘improved offer’ for Nottingham Forest star as Aston Villa joins the race

Newcastle United have made an improved bid to sign Nottingham Forest winger Anthony Elanga, as Eddie Howe looks to reshape his squad ahead of the new season.

The Magpies, who had an earlier £45 million bid rejected, have now returned with an offer believed to exceed £50 million, according to ChronicleLive.

Elanga remains one of Newcastle’s top attacking targets as the club seeks a long-term replacement for Miguel Almiron. The 23-year-old Sweden international is seen as a key addition to boost attacking depth and signal intent to the club’s current stars.

According to ChronicleLive, Forest maintain that Elanga is not for sale, but Newcastle are prepared to continue negotiations if terms can be agreed.

But Newcastle United could face competition as talkSPORT reports that Aston Villa ‘are the latest club to check in on Elanga’.

Villa have registered their interest in the winger as they look to strengthen their attacking options in the 2025 summer transfer window.