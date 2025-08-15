Roma confident of ‘green light’ for £20m deal for Besiktas, AC Milan, Borussia Dortmund, Chelsea, Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest target

Italian giants AS Roma are reportedly confident of getting the ‘green light’ from Manchester United for a deal for Jadon Sancho.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano reports that the Italian side are in direct talks with Jadon Sancho over personal terms.

Romano claims Roma sent a £20 million loan with obligation to make the move permanent bid yesterday.

The bid from Roma is reportedly the best offer that United have received for the former Borussia Dortmund winger in the 2025 summer transfer window.

Reports earlier this week suggested that Besiktas had made a move for the winger, but that Sancho did not want a move to Turkey this summer.

Sancho has also been linked with the likes of Borussia Dortmund, AC Milan, Chelsea, Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest and Newcastle United in recent weeks.