Exclusive: Newcastle and Aston Villa in battle for £30m Ajax star as transfer race heats up

Newcastle United and Aston Villa are both closely monitoring Ajax midfielder Kenneth Taylor ahead of a potential late move in the transfer window.

The 22-year-old Dutch international has impressed in the Eredivisie and is seen as a player ready to make the jump to the Premier League.

Reports suggest Ajax value Taylor at around €35 million, with interest from both England and abroad.

Ontheminute.com understands that Newcastle view him as a versatile option to strengthen their midfield depth, while Villa boss Unai Emery has admired the player since last season.

Known for his passing range, composure under pressure, and tactical intelligence, Taylor could bring creativity and control to either side.

With both clubs pushing for European football, competition for his signature is expected to intensify in the coming weeks. This transfer saga could be one of the big talking points before the window closes.