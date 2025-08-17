Aston Villa midfielder set for La Liga move

Aston Villa midfielder Leander Dendoncker is set to complete a move to La Liga side Real Oviedo after an agreement was reached between the clubs.

The Belgian will join on a free transfer, with Villa prioritising the removal of his wages from the squad budget.

Dendoncker has struggled for regular minutes under Unai Emery and had been expected to leave this summer.

While Villa will not receive a transfer fee, the deal eases their wage bill as the club looks to navigate a tight market before the window closes.

His departure follows Jacob Ramsey’s £39m switch to Newcastle United and ongoing talks over Leon Bailey’s potential loan to AS Roma. Villa are now expected to reshape their squad in the final weeks of the window.