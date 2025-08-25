Newcastle and West Ham weigh late move for Man City star

Newcastle United and West Ham are considering a late move for Manchester City defender Nathan Ake as the transfer window enters its final days.

According to CaughtOffside, the Dutch international has attracted interest as he weighs up his future at the Etihad.

Ake has been praised by Pep Guardiola as an “exceptional” defender, but the 29-year-old has struggled for regular starts behind Ruben Dias and John Stones.

City are open to selling for around £30–35m in the 2025 summer transfer window, despite Ake being under contract until 2027.

Newcastle can offer European football and a key role, while West Ham see him as a potential defensive leader.

Everton have also shown interest but may struggle financially. The player’s versatility at both centre-back and left-back makes him one of the market’s most appealing late options.