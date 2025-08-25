Crystal Palace join Aston Villa in race for French defender

Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner
Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner. Photo by Shutterstock.

Crystal Palace have entered the race to sign Toulouse centre-back Jaydee Canvot as the Premier League side look to reinforce their defence before the transfer deadline.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Palace are now pushing for the 19-year-old, who has also attracted strong interest from Aston Villa.

Toulouse are open to selling their academy graduate but value him at around €20m (£18m).

Canvot signed his first professional deal in 2023 and made 18 Ligue 1 appearances last season, quickly earning a reputation as a powerful young defender.

With Marc Guehi’s future at Selhurst Park uncertain, Palace see Canvot as a long-term option.

Villa had a bid rejected last week, leaving the door open for Oliver Glasner’s side to strike late in the window.

