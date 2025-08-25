Crystal Palace join Aston Villa in race for French defender

Crystal Palace have entered the race to sign Toulouse centre-back Jaydee Canvot as the Premier League side look to reinforce their defence before the transfer deadline.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Palace are now pushing for the 19-year-old, who has also attracted strong interest from Aston Villa.

Toulouse are open to selling their academy graduate but value him at around €20m (£18m).

Canvot signed his first professional deal in 2023 and made 18 Ligue 1 appearances last season, quickly earning a reputation as a powerful young defender.

With Marc Guehi’s future at Selhurst Park uncertain, Palace see Canvot as a long-term option.

Villa had a bid rejected last week, leaving the door open for Oliver Glasner’s side to strike late in the window.