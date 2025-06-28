Brentford to rival Leeds Utd and Frankfurt in race for midfielder

Brentford have reportedly joined the race to sign defensive midfielder Noah Sadiki from Union Saint-Gilloise.

Belgian transfer guru Sacha Tavolieri reports on his X account that the Bees are looking to rival Leeds United and Eintracht Frankfurt in the race for Sadiki.

The Whites and Eintracht are reportedly still in talks over personal terms with the 20-year-old midfielder.

Sadiki played a key role in Union SG winning the Belgian Pro League title this season and has been linked with a number of clubs in recent weeks.

The youngster usually features in central midfielder, but has also made appearances at full-back or centre-back.

Leeds United are desperate to land Noah Sadiki, after missing out on Habib Diarra, who has now joined fellow newly-promoted club Sunderland in a club-record deal.