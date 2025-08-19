Nottingham Forest join Everton in race for Norwich star

Nottingham Forest have entered the battle with Everton to sign Norwich City defender Kellen Fisher before the transfer deadline.

According to Football Insider, Forest have made an enquiry for the 21-year-old, who impressed last season with four assists in 38 Championship appearances, earning Norwich’s Young Player of the Season award.

Fisher, an England Under-20 international with 58 senior appearances to his name, is seen as one of the brightest emerging full-backs outside the Premier League.

Everton had already identified him as a target, but Forest’s growing need for defensive reinforcements has added extra competition.

Nuno Espirito Santo is keen to bolster his squad, while Norwich may face a difficult decision as interest in Fisher’s services continues to grow.