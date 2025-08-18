Leicester City reject approach from Crystal Palace for Leeds Utd, Newcastle, Sunderland, Nottingham Forest and Arsenal target

Leicester City have turned down a fresh approach from Crystal Palace for midfielder Bilal El Khannouss.

According to reporter Sacha Tavolieri, via X, Palace have stepped up their pursuit of the Moroccan playmaker, who is seen as a potential replacement for Eberechi Eze should he leave Selhurst Park.

El Khannouss, 20, has been one of Leicester’s standout performers despite ongoing transfer speculation.

He registered two assists in the Foxes’ recent clash with Preston North End, underlining his importance to Marti Cifuentes’ side.

The midfielder has also attracted interest from Leeds United, Sunderland, Newcastle United and West Ham.

Leicester, already weakened by summer departures, are reluctant to sanction another exit as they look to stabilise their season.