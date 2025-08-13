Leeds United move ahead of Newcastle, Sunderland, Nottingham Forest and Arsenal in race for Leicester star

Leeds United are emerging as the frontrunners to sign Leicester City midfielder Bilal El Khannouss this summer.

The newly-promoted Premier League side have made significant progress in their bid to land the 21-year-old Morocco international.

According to CaughtOffside, Leeds have offered El Khannouss a £50,000-a-week deal and are prepared to activate his £24.5 million release clause.

Newcastle United have also shown interest, but talks with the player’s camp have not advanced as quickly.

El Khannouss impressed for Leicester last season despite their relegation, attracting attention from top clubs including Sunderland, Nottingham Forest, Arsenal, RB Leipzig, Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen.

Leeds boss Daniel Farke is keen to strengthen his midfield options as he looks to ensure the club avoids an immediate return to the Championship.