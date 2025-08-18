Sunderland make bid for Bologna defender amid Premier League competition

Sunderland have submitted an offer to sign Bologna defender Jhon Lucumi as they look to strengthen their backline before the transfer window closes.

The Colombian international, 26, has just one year remaining on his contract in Italy, and with his £24m release clause no longer active, negotiations are now possible.

The newly-promoted Premier League side have already spent over £135m this summer but see Lucumi as the final piece of their defensive rebuild

However, they face competition from several top-flight rivals. Aston Villa, Brentford, Brighton, Bournemouth and Tottenham are all monitoring the situation, while Roma and Galatasaray have also shown interest.

Lucumi is reportedly open to a move to England, and Sunderland are pushing to get a deal done quickly to beat their rivals.