Aston Villa, Brentford, Brighton, Bournemouth and Spurs target Bologna defender

Aston Villa, Brentford, Brighton, Bournemouth and Tottenham are all eyeing a summer move for Bologna defender Jhon Lucumi, according to TEAMtalk.

The Colombian centre-back has emerged as one of the most in-demand defenders in the market, with several Premier League clubs exploring a deal.

Lucumi, 26, has a £24 million release clause, but Bologna could be forced to negotiate a lower fee as the player pushes for a move and nears the final year of his contract.

Both Villa and Bournemouth have already launched enquiries, while Spurs are keeping close tabs on the situation.

Brentford and Brighton are also expected to make contact in the coming days, as interest grows. Lucumi’s ball-playing style and physicality make him a perfect fit for English football. A Premier League switch looks increasingly likely.