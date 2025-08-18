Hull City winger set for Getafe move despite rival interest

Hull City winger Abu Kamara is set to join La Liga side Getafe in the coming days, despite strong interest from Rangers, Portsmouth and Birmingham City.

According to HullLive, the 22-year-old is ‘likely’ to make the switch abroad as the Tigers look to reshape their squad before the transfer window closes.

Kamara joined Hull from Norwich City last summer and made 40 appearances in all competitions, scoring five goals.

His departure would ease the club’s finances while freeing space for new arrivals under Sergej Jakirovic.

The England youth international previously impressed during a loan spell at Portsmouth, netting 10 goals in 52 games, and his move to Getafe will give him the chance to prove himself at the top level in Spain.

Birmingham, Portsmouth and Scottish side Rangers have also been strongly linked with the £3.5 million winger.