Birmingham & Rangers battle Getafe for £3.5m Hull City star amid Portsmouth interest

Birmingham City and Rangers are going head-to-head with La Liga side Getafe for Hull City winger Abu Kamara.

The 22-year-old’s future at the MKM Stadium looks increasingly uncertain despite joining from Norwich City just last summer.

According to Hull Live, Getafe currently lead the race, while Portsmouth – where Kamara shone on loan during their League One title triumph – also remain interested.

Hull are prepared to sell if they can recoup the £3.5 million they paid.

Kamara scored five goals and provided three assists in 37 appearances last season.

Birmingham, seeking a new right winger, are pushing to outbid their rivals before the transfer window closes, while Rangers are also in the hunt to land the versatile attacker.