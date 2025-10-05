Exclusive: Southampton join growing list of clubs tracking Norwegian midfielder

Brann star Felix Horn Myhre is attracting increased interest with Southampton being the latest club to join the race.

The queue for Brann’s Felix Horn Myhre is getting longer. After interest from Ipswich, Birmingham and Leeds, Ontheminute.com understands that Southampton are the latest English club said to be keeping tabs on the Norwegian midfielder.

Horn Myhre, 26, has been a standout figure in the Eliteserien, where his drive, passing range and consistency have caught the eye of scouts across Europe. Earlier this summer, Bodo/Glimt saw a NOK 40 million offer rejected, underlining how highly Brann value their man.

Southampton are believed to be monitoring him as they continue to build a squad capable of competing strongly in the Championship. With promotion ambitions high, adding proven quality in midfield is seen as a priority.

Horn Myhre remains under contract until 2027, giving Brann firm control of his future. But with Saints now joining the chase, the pressure on the Bergen club could soon increase.