Exclusive: Leeds join race for Norwegian also tracked by Ipswich and Birmingham

The battle for Brann star Felix Horn Myhre is heating up, with Premier League club Leeds United joining the race.

Ipswich Town and Birmingham City have already been linked with the 26-year-old, and now Ontheminute.com understands that Leeds United are keeping an eye on the midfielder’s situation.

Horn Myhre has been one of the standout performers in Norway’s Eliteserien this season. His all-action displays and ability to dictate play have made him a key man for Brann, who rejected a NOK 40 million bid from rivals Bodo/Glimt earlier this summer.

Leeds are believed to be monitoring developments closely as they weigh up reinforcements in midfield. The Yorkshire club want to add experience and energy to their squad as they target promotion back to the Premier League.

With Horn Myhre under contract until 2027, Brann hold the cards. But growing interest from England could force their hand sooner rather than later.