Exclusive: Ipswich and Birmingham keeping tabs on Brann midfielder

Brann midfielder Felix Horn Myhre is the latest name turning heads in the Championship.

The 26-year-old has been in the spotlight after Bodo/Glimt saw a NOK 40 million bid thrown out at the late stages of the summer transfer window, Brann are digging in, but that has not stopped suitors circling.

Ontheminute.com understands that Ipswich Town and Birmingham City are now keeping close tabs on the Norwegian star, who has become one of the standout performers in the Eliteserien.

His work rate, eye for a pass and leadership qualities have impressed scouts, sparking talk of a potential switch to England.

Myhre’s contract runs until 2027, which puts Brann in a strong position. But the player’s public frustration over the failed Glimt move has only added fuel to the transfer fire.

With both Ipswich and Birmingham keen to strengthen their midfields, a January tug-of-war for Horn Myhre could be on the cards.