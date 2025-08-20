Nottingham Forest explore deal to sign Aston Villa defender

Nottingham Forest are exploring the possibility of bringing Matty Cash back to the City Ground as they look to strengthen their options at right-back.

According to The Athletic, the 28-year-old Aston Villa defender is among Forest’s potential targets, with Manchester City’s Rico Lewis also under consideration.

Cash, who made 141 appearances for Forest before joining Villa in 2020, remains under contract at Villa Park until 2027.

While no formal bid has been made, Forest are weighing up whether a return could be possible given his experience and ties to the club.

A Poland international, Cash has been a key figure for Villa, making 38 appearances last season. However, Villa’s financial restrictions may open the door to potential departures in the 2025 summer transfer window.