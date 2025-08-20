Aston Villa signing could spark late Newcastle move for England striker

Newcastle United could launch a late push to sign Ollie Watkins if Aston Villa complete the signing of Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson.

According to TEAMtalk, Villa are making progress in talks for Jackson, who has been linked with a £60m move away from Stamford Bridge.

While Villa insist Watkins is not for sale, his future could come under fresh scrutiny if Unai Emery strengthens his attack.

The England international has previously seen his minutes reduced when new forwards arrive, raising questions over his long-term role.

Newcastle have considered Jackson themselves, but if Villa secure him, the Magpies may switch focus back to Watkins in the 2025 summer transfer window.

Both Manchester United and Arsenal have also monitored the 28-year-old, adding intrigue ahead of deadline day.