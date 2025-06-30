Wolfsburg join race for Roma, Everton, Nottingham Forest and Leeds Utd target

Wolfsburg are reportedly showing an interest in signing Norwich City forward Josh Sargent this summer.

German outlet Kicker reports that the Bundesliga outfit are considering a move for Sargent, with the club looking to strengthen up front.

Wolfsburg are in search for a new goalscorer after having seen the likes of Kevin Behrens, Bartosz Bialek and Felix Nmecha leave the club.

Norwich City are in a strong position to negotiate, with Sargent under contract until the summer of 2028.

Earlier this month reports in Italy suggested that Roma had entered the race to sign the American international forward.

Nottingham Forest have been strongly linked with a move for Sargent, in recent months, while Everton is also reported to be interested in the forward.

Leeds United have also been strongly linked with a move for Josh Sargent in recent months and could make a move after having been promoted to the Premier League.

The 25-year-old joined Norwich from Werder Bremen in a €9.5 million deal in August 2021 and signed a four-year contract with the club.