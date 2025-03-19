Nottingham Forest lead chase for Leeds United target who is set for Norwich exit

Nottingham Forest are reportedly leading the race to sign American international Josh Sargent from Norwich City this summer.

FootballLeagueWorld reports that Forest have been sending scouts to watch Josh Sargent during the current season, as they look to strengthen their attach for next season.

The report claims that Nottingham Forest are in the ‘driving seat’ to sign Sargent, who’s current contract at Carrow Road is set to expire in 2028.

Sky Sport Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg has previously suggested that Norwich City are looking for between €15-20 million if they are to consider selling their forward.

But there are now reports suggesting that Norwich City are ready to up their asking price, due to the interest from the likes of Forest.

Plettenberg has claimed that Sargent ‘have attracted interest from several Bundesliga and Premier League clubs’ after impressing for Norwich City in the Championship.

Leeds United have also been strongly linked with a move for Josh Sargent in recent months and could make a move if they are promoted to the Premier League.

The 25-year-old joined Norwich from Werder Bremen in a €9.5 million deal in August 2021 and signed a four-year contract with the club.