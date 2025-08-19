Wrexham close in on £8m deal for Leicester, Coventry and Norwich target

Wrexham are closing in on a move for Manchester City centre-back Callum Doyle in a deal worth up to £8million.

The 21-year-old, who has two years left on his City contract, is being lined up as a key defensive addition by Phil Parkinson’s side.

Wrexham are in advanced talks but have faced competition from Championship rivals Leicester City, Coventry City and Norwich City, who have all shown interest in the England U21 international.

Doyle has enjoyed four successive loan spells away from the Etihad, including a standout campaign with Coventry in 2023 and 40 appearances at Norwich last season.

With his left-footed profile, Wrexham see him as an ideal fit as they continue to strengthen before the transfer deadline.