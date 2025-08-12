Wrexham, Leicester, Coventry and Norwich in battle for Man City defender

Wrexham have reportedly entered the race to sign Manchester City defender Callum Doyle on loan this summer.

The Championship newcomers are set to go head-to-head with Leicester City, Coventry City and Norwich City in pursuit of the 21-year-old.

According to Football League World, Doyle is available for another temporary move after four consecutive loan spells away from the Etihad.

The England youth international has previously played for all three rival clubs, including a key role in Coventry’s 2023 play-off run and 40 appearances for Norwich last season.

Phil Parkinson is eager to add a left-footed option to his defence as Wrexham aim to strengthen further before the deadline.

With multiple clubs interested, Doyle’s next destination could spark one of the Championship’s late-window transfer battles.