Exclusive: Hull City join chase for youngster as Owls’ situation takes new twist

Sheffield Wednesday’s battle to keep Harry Amass has taken another turn, with Hull City now emerging as one of the clubs monitoring the Manchester United starlet’s situation.

The 18-year-old has been a revelation at Hillsborough, and his form hasn’t gone unnoticed across the Championship.

As first reported by The Star, Wednesday already face rival interest as they try to extend Amass’ loan.

Now Ontheminute.com understands that Hull have joined the growing list of admirers, keeping close tabs as talks drag on and uncertainty over the club’s ownership continues to complicate negotiations.

Amass has played every minute since arriving and is coming off a brilliant run, producing a goal and an assist across his last four outings.

Hull, pushing for a top-six finish, are on the lookout for defensive reinforcements, and the youngster fits their profile perfectly.

The fight for Amass is only heating up.