Sheffield United, Hull, Wrexham and Preston keen on Liverpool youngster

Liverpool youngster Lewis Koumas is attracting strong loan interest ahead of the Championship season.

According to The Athletic, Sheffield United, Hull City, Wrexham and Preston North End are all pushing to secure the 19-year-old forward.

Koumas spent last season on loan at Stoke City, making 43 appearances in his first senior campaign away from Anfield.

While he did not produce standout numbers, the experience was seen as vital for his development. Arne Slot is now expected to sanction another move to ensure he gains regular minutes.

The Wales international, who has already earned six senior caps since debuting in May 2024, also featured in Liverpool’s pre-season matches. A decision on his next club is expected in the coming weeks.