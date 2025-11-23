Exclusive: Brighton join Liverpool, Manchester United and Wolves in race for River Plate winger

Brighton, American Express Community Stadium
Brighton, American Express Community Stadium. Photo by Shutterstock.

Brighton & Hove Albion have joined Liverpool, Manchester United and Wolves in the race to sign Ian Subiabre, the 18-year-old winger emerging as River Plate’s latest export prospect.

Ontheminute.com understands that Brighton have been monitoring Subiabre’s development closely, viewing him as a natural fit for their youth-driven recruitment model.

The Argentine has impressed for both River Plate and Argentina’s U20 team, showcasing blistering pace, flair, and excellent decision-making in the final third.

Liverpool remain leading contenders, while Manchester United and Wolves have also stepped up their interest. Brighton, however, are renowned for spotting South American talent early – and could move swiftly if River Plate open to offers.

With competition intensifying, Ian Subiabre’s next move could spark one of the Premier League’s most intriguing transfer battles of 2026.

